Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.17%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.
LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.33%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.39%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.01%.
PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 42% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.56%, compared with the industry average of 1.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.23%.
