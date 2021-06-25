In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF - Free Report) : This independent iron ore mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Cleveland-Cliffs’ shares gained 15.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) : This organizational consulting services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.
Korn Ferry’s shares gained 12.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) : This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
AMN Healthcare’s shares gained 4.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH - Free Report) : This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.
Sally Beauty’s shares gained 5.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
