Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:
USA Truck, Inc. (USAK - Free Report) : This truckload carrier operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.
USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.14, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.34, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.6% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.34, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID - Free Report) : This servicing, origination, and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 73.4% over the last 60 days.
National Steel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.73, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
