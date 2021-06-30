We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:
AMN HealthcareServices, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) : This provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus
AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-chart | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote
AMN Healthcare’s shares gained 6.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price
AMN Healthcare Services Inc price | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote
Inogen, Inc. (INGN - Free Report) : This medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Inogen, Inc Price and Consensus
Inogen, Inc price-consensus-chart | Inogen, Inc Quote
Inogen’s shares gained 7.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Inogen, Inc Price
Inogen, Inc price | Inogen, Inc Quote
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote
Smith & Wesson’s shares gained 43% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
Costamare’s shares gained 12.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Costamare Inc. Price
Costamare Inc. price | Costamare Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities
In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.
Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.
Click here to download this report FREE >>