Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.00%, compared with the industry average of 3.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.
Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX - Free Report) : This company that provides data storage infrastructure solution has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.77%.
Urban Edge Properties (UE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 3.08%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.38%.
LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.81%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.33%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
