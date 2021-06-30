We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This provider of transportation, e-commerce, and business services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus
FedEx Corporation price-consensus-chart | FedEx Corporation Quote
CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This retailer of used vehicles in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus
CarMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarMax, Inc. Quote
DISH Network Corporation (DISH - Free Report) : This provider of pay-TV services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
DISH Network Corporation Price and Consensus
DISH Network Corporation price-consensus-chart | DISH Network Corporation Quote
Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP - Free Report) : This producer of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Materials Inc Price and Consensus
Eagle Materials Inc price-consensus-chart | Eagle Materials Inc Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
