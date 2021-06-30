We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 30th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Tennant Company (TNC - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Tennant Company Price and Consensus
Tennant Company price-consensus-chart | Tennant Company Quote
Tennant has a PEG ratio of 1.81 compared with 3.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tennant Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tennant Company peg-ratio-ttm | Tennant Company Quote
CarMax, Inc. (KMX - Free Report) : This company that operates as a retailer of used cars carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus
CarMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarMax, Inc. Quote
CarMax has a PEG ratio of 1.37 compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
CarMax, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
CarMax, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CarMax, Inc. Quote
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in retailing of jewelry, watches and associated services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.7% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.39 compared with 2.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Signet Jewelers Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
