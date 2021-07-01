We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.61, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 79.8% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.36, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Customers Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.96, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This leading builder of quality new homes in the most desirable real estate markets across the nation has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.3% over the last 60 days.
Lennar Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.30, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
