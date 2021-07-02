Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR - Free Report) : This operator of an investment bank and institutional securities firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Piper Sandler Companies Price and Consensus

Piper Sandler Companies Price and Consensus

Piper Sandler Companies price-consensus-chart | Piper Sandler Companies Quote

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA - Free Report) : This owner and operator of travel centers and standalone restaurants across the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.1% over the last 60 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC Price and Consensus

TravelCenters of America LLC Price and Consensus

TravelCenters of America LLC price-consensus-chart | TravelCenters of America LLC Quote

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of personal care and wellness products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) : This provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Baker Hughes Company Price and Consensus

Baker Hughes Company Price and Consensus

Baker Hughes Company price-consensus-chart | Baker Hughes Company Quote

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) : This manufacturer of chemicals and derivatives has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-consensus-chart | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) - free report >>

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) - free report >>

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) - free report >>

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) - free report >>

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance industrial-products oil-energy retail