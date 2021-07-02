We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR - Free Report) : This operator of an investment bank and institutional securities firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Piper Sandler Companies Price and Consensus
Piper Sandler Companies price-consensus-chart | Piper Sandler Companies Quote
TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA - Free Report) : This owner and operator of travel centers and standalone restaurants across the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.1% over the last 60 days.
TravelCenters of America LLC Price and Consensus
TravelCenters of America LLC price-consensus-chart | TravelCenters of America LLC Quote
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of personal care and wellness products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) : This provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Baker Hughes Company Price and Consensus
Baker Hughes Company price-consensus-chart | Baker Hughes Company Quote
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) : This manufacturer of chemicals and derivatives has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. price-consensus-chart | LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Quote
