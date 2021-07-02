In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.77%, compared with the industry average of 6.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.31%.
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This provider of various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.41%, compared with the industry average of 1.45%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.51%.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) : This chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.37%, compared with the industry average of 1.45%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.57%.
Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) : This provider of commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.53%, compared with the industry average of 1.53%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.34%.
