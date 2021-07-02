Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.77%, compared with the industry average of 6.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.31%.

 

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This provider of various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.41%, compared with the industry average of 1.45%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.51%.

 

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) : This chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 18% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.37%, compared with the industry average of 1.45%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.57%.

 

Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) : This provider of commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.53%, compared with the industry average of 1.53%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.34%.

 

