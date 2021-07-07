We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:
NIKE, Inc. (NKE - Free Report) : This leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
NIKE’s shares gained 19.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of nearly 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.
Range Resources’ shares gained 12.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) : This global leader in online vehicle auctions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Copart’s shares gained 8.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged food and beverage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Simply Good Foods’ shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
