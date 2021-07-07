Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

NIKE, Inc. (NKE - Free Report) : This leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

 

NIKE, Inc. Price and Consensus

NIKE, Inc. Price and Consensus

NIKE, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NIKE, Inc. Quote

 

NIKE’s shares gained 19.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of nearly 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

NIKE, Inc. Price

NIKE, Inc. Price

NIKE, Inc. price | NIKE, Inc. Quote

 

Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Range Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Range Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Range Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Range Resources Corporation Quote

 

Range Resources’ shares gained 12.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Range Resources Corporation Price

Range Resources Corporation Price

Range Resources Corporation price | Range Resources Corporation Quote

 

Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) : This global leader in online vehicle auctions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Copart, Inc. Price and Consensus

Copart, Inc. Price and Consensus

Copart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Copart, Inc. Quote

 

Copart’s shares gained 8.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Copart, Inc. Price

Copart, Inc. Price

Copart, Inc. price | Copart, Inc. Quote

 

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged food and beverage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

 

The Simply Good Foods Company Price and Consensus

The Simply Good Foods Company Price and Consensus

The Simply Good Foods Company price-consensus-chart | The Simply Good Foods Company Quote

 

Simply Good Foods’ shares gained 8.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

The Simply Good Foods Company Price

The Simply Good Foods Company Price

The Simply Good Foods Company price | The Simply Good Foods Company Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NIKE, Inc. (NKE) - free report >>

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) - free report >>

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) - free report >>

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary consumer-staples oil-energy