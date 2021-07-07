Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates and acquires renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure projects has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.98%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.47%.

 

ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) : This global exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 0.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.67%.

 

Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in providing industrial packaging products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 1.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.79%.

 

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX - Free Report) : This company that provides data storage infrastructure solution has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.37%.

 

