We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:
Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates and acquires renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure projects has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.98%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.47%.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Clearway Energy, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) : This global exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus
ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 0.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.67%.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Yield (TTM)
ConocoPhillips dividend-yield-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote
Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in providing industrial packaging products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days.
Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus
Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.99%, compared with the industry average of 1.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.79%.
Greif, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Greif, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote
Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX - Free Report) : This company that provides data storage infrastructure solution has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.37%.
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>