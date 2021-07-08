We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) : This provider of construction services to the telecommunications industry in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
MasTec, Inc. Price and Consensus
MasTec, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MasTec, Inc. Quote
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products as well as a manufacturer of ammunition in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corporation Price and Consensus
Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote
Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA - Free Report) : This provider of waste and energy services to municipal entities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Covanta Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Covanta Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Covanta Holding Corporation Quote
ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR - Free Report) : This full-service clinical research organisation has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
ICON PLC Price and Consensus
ICON PLC price-consensus-chart | ICON PLC Quote
Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX - Free Report) : This provider of components used in the fenestration industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
Quanex Building Products Corporation Price and Consensus
Quanex Building Products Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quanex Building Products Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
