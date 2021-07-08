Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) : This provider of construction services to the telecommunications industry in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products as well as a manufacturer of ammunition in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA - Free Report) : This provider of waste and energy services to municipal entities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR - Free Report) : This full-service clinical research organisation has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX - Free Report) : This provider of components used in the fenestration industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

