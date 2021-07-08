In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:
The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged food and beverage company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Simply Good Foods’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.7% over the last 60 days.
Whiting Petroleum’s shares gained 6.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This leading builder of quality new homes in the most desirable real estate markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
Lennar’s shares gained 6.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL - Free Report) : This company that operates as an off-price apparel and home product retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Burlington Stores’ shares gained 5.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
