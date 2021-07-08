Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL - Free Report) : This consumer-packaged food and beverage company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Simply Good Foods’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Whiting Petroleum’s shares gained 6.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This leading builder of quality new homes in the most desirable real estate markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Lennar’s shares gained 6.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL - Free Report) : This company that operates as an off-price apparel and home product retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Burlington Stores’ shares gained 5.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

