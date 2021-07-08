We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:
CIT Group Inc. (CIT - Free Report) : This banking and related services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.89%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.77%.
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This company that retails technology products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.27%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.45%.
Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.01%, compared with the industry average of 1.53%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.
