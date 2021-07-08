Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

CIT Group Inc. (CIT - Free Report) : This banking and related services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

 

CIT Group Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.89%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.77%.

 

CIT Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This company that retails technology products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

 

Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.

 

Best Buy Co., Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.27%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.45%.

 

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banco de Chile (BCH - Free Report) : This banking and financial products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Banco De Chile Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.01%, compared with the industry average of 1.53%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.

 

Banco De Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

