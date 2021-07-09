Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO - Free Report) : This producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alto Ingredients, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alto Ingredients, Inc. Quote

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) : This owner and operator of 22 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Jersey, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and Consensus

Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and Consensus

Boyd Gaming Corporation price-consensus-chart | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote

Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) : This manufacturer, recycler and fabricator of metal products, and related materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.4% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus

Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus

Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-chart | Commercial Metals Company Quote

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT - Free Report) : This provider of materials-based as well as project-based staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Quote

Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.3% over the last 60 days.

Antero Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Antero Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Antero Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Antero Resources Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) - free report >>

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) - free report >>

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) - free report >>

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT) - free report >>

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary industrial-products oil-energy