We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO - Free Report) : This producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alto Ingredients, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alto Ingredients, Inc. Quote
Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) : This owner and operator of 22 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Jersey, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and Consensus
Boyd Gaming Corporation price-consensus-chart | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote
Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) : This manufacturer, recycler and fabricator of metal products, and related materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.4% over the last 60 days.
Commercial Metals Company Price and Consensus
Commercial Metals Company price-consensus-chart | Commercial Metals Company Quote
Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT - Free Report) : This provider of materials-based as well as project-based staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.
Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
Volt Information Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Quote
Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.3% over the last 60 days.
Antero Resources Corporation Price and Consensus
Antero Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Antero Resources Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>