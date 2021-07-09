Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Northrim BanCorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.78, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.68, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer of recreation vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Winnebago Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.42, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

