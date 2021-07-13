Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This provider of transportation, e-commerce, and business services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus

GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY - Free Report) : This company that offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

GreenSky, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


