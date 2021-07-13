We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This provider of transportation, e-commerce, and business services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY - Free Report) : This company that offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.