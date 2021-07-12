Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas carriers under multi-year charters has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

 

GasLog Partners’ shares gained 65.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This athletic-inspired fashion retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79% over the last 60 days.

 

Hibbett’s shares gained 16.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

 

GMS’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Whiting Petroleum’s shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

