Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas carriers under multi-year charters has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
GasLog Partners LP Price and Consensus
GasLog Partners LP price-consensus-chart | GasLog Partners LP Quote
GasLog Partners’ shares gained 65.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
GasLog Partners LP Price
GasLog Partners LP price | GasLog Partners LP Quote
Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This athletic-inspired fashion retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett, Inc. Quote
Hibbett’s shares gained 16.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hibbett, Inc. Price
Hibbett, Inc. price | Hibbett, Inc. Quote
GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) : This distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
GMS Inc. Price and Consensus
GMS Inc. price-consensus-chart | GMS Inc. Quote
GMS’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
GMS Inc. Price
GMS Inc. price | GMS Inc. Quote
Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.7% over the last 60 days.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Whiting Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Whiting Petroleum Corporation Quote
Whiting Petroleum’s shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Price
Whiting Petroleum Corporation price | Whiting Petroleum Corporation Quote
