Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the renewable energy businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.89%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.47%.

 

Clearway Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Clearway Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Clearway Energy, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

 

Berry Corporation (BRY - Free Report) : This independent upstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Berry Corporation Price and Consensus

Berry Corporation Price and Consensus

Berry Corporation price-consensus-chart | Berry Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.45%, compared with the industry average of 0.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.20%.

 

Berry Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Berry Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Berry Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Berry Corporation Quote

 

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD - Free Report) : This home improvement retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

 

The Home Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Home Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Home Depot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Home Depot, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.27%.

 

The Home Depot, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Home Depot, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Home Depot, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Home Depot, Inc. Quote

 

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

 

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.43%, compared with the industry average of 0.36%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.75%.

 

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) - free report >>

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM) - free report >>

Berry Corporation (BRY) - free report >>

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) - free report >>

Published in

alt-energy construction consumer-discretionary retail