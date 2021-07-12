In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) - free report >>
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM) - free report >>
Berry Corporation (BRY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) - free report >>
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM) - free report >>
Berry Corporation (BRY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:
Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the renewable energy businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.89%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.47%.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Clearway Energy, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
Berry Corporation (BRY - Free Report) : This independent upstream energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Berry Corporation Price and Consensus
Berry Corporation price-consensus-chart | Berry Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.45%, compared with the industry average of 0.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.20%.
Berry Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Berry Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Berry Corporation Quote
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD - Free Report) : This home improvement retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
The Home Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Home Depot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Home Depot, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.05%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.27%.
The Home Depot, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
The Home Depot, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Home Depot, Inc. Quote
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.43%, compared with the industry average of 0.36%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.75%.
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.