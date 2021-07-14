Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

 

Realogy Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.12, compared with 26.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.47, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.97, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.20, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


