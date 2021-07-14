In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>
Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>
Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>
Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>
Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 17% over the last 60 days.
Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
Realogy Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote
Realogy Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.12, compared with 26.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Realogy Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Realogy Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.47, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.5% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus
Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote
Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.97, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Matson, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Matson, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Matson, Inc. Quote
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corporation Price and Consensus
Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote
Olin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.20, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Olin Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Olin Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.