Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 13th:
Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.71%, compared with the industry average of 1.71%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.27%.
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) : This global exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.88%, compared with the industry average of 1.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.67%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE - Free Report) : This company that provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.32%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.75%.
Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) : This provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.48%.
