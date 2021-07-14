Find Strong Stocks During Q2 Earnings Season with this First Profit Screener

Wall Street pushed the market to new highs to start the third quarter, deciding to remain bullish despite inflation worries. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (
JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) and other banking powers unofficially kicked off the next market-moving event this week, as they reported Q2 earnings results.
All three major U.S. indexes have hit records in July, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both touching new heights Tuesday, before closing regular hours lower. The tech-heavy index has surged 12% since mid-May, as investors take advantage of every opportunity to buy their favorite growth and technology stocks at discounted prices.
The strong run to end the second quarter coincided with falling bond yields. Technical factors are partly to blame for the recently-sliding yields, and investors must remain diligent when it comes to inflation. But the bulls appear to be in control of the market for the moment, driven by the exuberance of a reopened U.S. economy and the strong earnings outlook, which marks growth from the pre-covid period in Q2 FY19 (also read:
Previewing Q2 FY21 Bank Earnings).
The next major market catalyst will likely be second quarter earnings results and forward guidance, which will start pouring in. Given this backdrop let’s use our ‘First Profit’ screener to help find strong stocks to consider buying…
The idea is to search for companies that recently reported their first quarterly profit. More specifically, the screen searches for firms that just posted their first profit last quarter, after not posting a profit for at least the previous four quarters.
Finding companies that recently reported their
first profits help investors find stocks that can prove to be big winners. These companies may vary widely. Some of the firms might be new, and this recent profit is perhaps the only profit in its short history.
Meanwhile, other companies might have held an impressive and long history of quarterly profitability, but for whatever reason haven't seen a profit in a while. Therefore, the return to profit could spark a turning point that management had promised or Wall Street had been clamoring for.
The concept is relatively simple: if the trend has been one of improvement, there is a solid chance the trend will continue. This is true whether a company has been profitable, or is just reaching that key inflection point.
And that’s what we are screening for today…
• EPS for the previous 4 Quarters less than or equal to 0
(This means in each of the previous 4 quarters (except the most recently reported quarter) the company has reported earnings of less than or equal to zero, i.e., no profit.)
• EPS for the recently reported quarter greater than 0
(This time, the company reported earnings greater than zero, meaning they finally showed a profit.)
• Current Price greater than or equal to 5
(Stocks that are trading for less than $5 are more speculative.)
The screen is pretty simple, yet powerful. Here are
three of the roughly 50 stocks that made it through this week's screen… United States Steel Corporation ( X Quick Quote X - Free Report) Marathon Oil Corporation ( MRO Quick Quote MRO - Free Report) Olin Corporation ( OLN Quick Quote OLN - Free Report)
