Bear Of The Day: Calmaine Foods (CALM)
CalMaine Foods (CALM - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and after seeing its stock peak in early March the price has tumbled down some 17% to current levels. I see only one earnings report this year. Let’s take a look at why that is the case in this Bear of the Day article.
Description
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.
Earnings History
The first thing I do when I look at stock is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has been able to communicate to the market. A stock that consistently beats is one that has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.
In the case of CALM, I see one beat and one miss of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The other two quarters we did not have an estimate for the quarter. This alone does not make the stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
The Zacks Rank does care about the earnings history, but it is much more heavily influenced by the movement of earnings estimates.
Earnings Estimates
The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher or in this case lower. For CALM, I see estimates fluctuating.
This quarter has moved from a $0.50 to $0.26.
Next quarter does not have an estimate.
The Zacks Rank is more heavily influenced by the move in the annual numbers, and the movement is negative for those numbers.
The 2021 consensus number has fallen from $0.73 to $0.61.
The 2022 number has moved from $0.86 to $0.50 over the last 60 days.
Negative movement in earnings estimates like that are the reason that this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Chart
CalMaine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
