Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Smith & Wesson Brands’ shares gained 30.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT - Free Report) : This company that provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Volt Information Sciences’ shares gained nearly 18% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH - Free Report) : This company that designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

 

SMART Global Holdings’ shares gained 11.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI - Free Report) : This company that designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Levi Strauss’ shares gained 7.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

business-services consumer-discretionary retail semiconductor