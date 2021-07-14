We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 14th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson Brands’ shares gained 30.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT - Free Report) : This company that provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.
Volt Information Sciences’ shares gained nearly 18% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH - Free Report) : This company that designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
SMART Global Holdings’ shares gained 11.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI - Free Report) : This company that designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Levi Strauss’ shares gained 7.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
