Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Hess Midstream LP (HESM - Free Report) : This company that owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.56%, compared with the industry average of 3.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.14%.

 

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG - Free Report) : This retail and commercial banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 2.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This advertising and marketing services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

 

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.59%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.64%.

 

