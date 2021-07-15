We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI - Free Report) : This producer and seller of potash and langbeinite products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.5% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.
Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.