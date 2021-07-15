Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI - Free Report) : This producer and seller of potash and langbeinite products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.5% over the last 60 days.

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) : This material science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


