Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI - Free Report) : This producer and seller of potash and langbeinite products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Intrepid Potash’s shares gained 11.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

 

L Brands’ shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Atento S.A. (ATTO - Free Report) : This company that provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

 

Atento’s shares gained 24.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79% over the last 60 days.

 

Hibbett’s shares gained 23.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

