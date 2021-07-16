In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) - free report >>
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - free report >>
Baker Hughes Company (BKR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) - free report >>
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - free report >>
Baker Hughes Company (BKR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:
Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) : This provider of a portfolio of technologies and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Baker Hughes Company Price and Consensus
Baker Hughes Company price-consensus-chart | Baker Hughes Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.39%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.48%.
Baker Hughes Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Baker Hughes Company dividend-yield-ttm | Baker Hughes Company Quote
Hess Midstream LP (HESM - Free Report) : This company that owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Hess Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus
Hess Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Hess Midstream Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.66%, compared with the industry average of 3.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.14%.
Hess Midstream Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Hess Midstream Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Hess Midstream Partners LP Quote
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO - Free Report) : This private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Global Management, Inc. Price and Consensus
Apollo Global Management, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apollo Global Management, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.36%, compared with the industry average of 1.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.00%.
Apollo Global Management, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Apollo Global Management, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Global Management, Inc. Quote
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This retailer of technology products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Price and Consensus
Best Buy Co., Inc. price-consensus-chart | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.
Best Buy Co., Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Best Buy Co., Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.