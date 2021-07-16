Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) : This provider of a portfolio of technologies and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.39%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.48%.

 

Hess Midstream LP (HESM - Free Report) : This company that owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.66%, compared with the industry average of 3.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.14%.

 

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO - Free Report) : This private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.36%, compared with the industry average of 1.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.00%.

 

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This retailer of technology products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.54%.

 

