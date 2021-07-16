Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

 

GasLog Partners’ gained shares 58.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH - Free Report) : This company that designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

 

SMART Global’s shares gained 12.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries and their operating divisions, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice equipment and beverage merchandisers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

 

The Middleby Corp.’s shares gained 11.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) : This producer of metallurgical products for the steel industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Arch Resources’ shares gained nearly 8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

