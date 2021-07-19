Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

TotalEnergies SE (TTE - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

TotalEnergies SE Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.31%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.76%.

 

TotalEnergies SE Dividend Yield (TTM)

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of containerboard and corrugated packaging products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Packaging Corporation of America Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.96%, compared with the industry average of 1.79%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.86%.

 

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Yield (TTM)

Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD - Free Report) : This company that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

 

Washington Federal, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.89%, compared with the industry average of 1.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.47%.

 

Washington Federal, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Tenaris S.A. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.48%.

 

Tenaris S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

