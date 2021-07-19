In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) - free report >>
Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) - free report >>
Tenaris S.A. (TS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) - free report >>
Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) - free report >>
Tenaris S.A. (TS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:
TotalEnergies SE (TTE - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
TotalEnergies SE Price and Consensus
TotalEnergies SE price-consensus-chart | TotalEnergies SE Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.31%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.76%.
TotalEnergies SE Dividend Yield (TTM)
TotalEnergies SE dividend-yield-ttm | TotalEnergies SE Quote
Packaging Corporation of America (PKG - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of containerboard and corrugated packaging products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Packaging Corporation of America Price and Consensus
Packaging Corporation of America price-consensus-chart | Packaging Corporation of America Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.96%, compared with the industry average of 1.79%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.86%.
Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Yield (TTM)
Packaging Corporation of America dividend-yield-ttm | Packaging Corporation of America Quote
Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD - Free Report) : This company that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Washington Federal, Inc. Price and Consensus
Washington Federal, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Washington Federal, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.89%, compared with the industry average of 1.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.47%.
Washington Federal, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Washington Federal, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Washington Federal, Inc. Quote
Tenaris S.A. (TS - Free Report) : This company that produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Tenaris S.A. Price and Consensus
Tenaris S.A. price-consensus-chart | Tenaris S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.48%.
Tenaris S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Tenaris S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Tenaris S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.