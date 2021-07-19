Back to top

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Lithia Motors’ shares gained 5.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA - Free Report) : This operator and franchiser of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Papa John's shares gained 3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Lands' End, Inc. (LE - Free Report) : This company that operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Lands' End’s shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This seller of new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive’s shares gained 8.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

auto-tires-trucks restaurants retail