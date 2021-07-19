We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors’ shares gained 5.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA - Free Report) : This operator and franchiser of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Papa John's shares gained 3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lands' End, Inc. (LE - Free Report) : This company that operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Lands' End’s shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This seller of new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive’s shares gained 8.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
