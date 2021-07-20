We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products in the United States, Canada, Chile and Brazil has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus
LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This operator of automotive and commercial truck dealerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company focused primarily in the Gulf of Mexico area, including the deep water has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
W&T Offshore, Inc. Price and Consensus
W&T Offshore, Inc. price-consensus-chart | W&T Offshore, Inc. Quote
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.