Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products in the United States, Canada, Chile and Brazil has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus

LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus

LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This operator of automotive and commercial truck dealerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company focused primarily in the Gulf of Mexico area, including the deep water has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

W&T Offshore, Inc. Price and Consensus

W&T Offshore, Inc. Price and Consensus

W&T Offshore, Inc. price-consensus-chart | W&T Offshore, Inc. Quote

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) - free report >>

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>

LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX) - free report >>

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) - free report >>

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks construction consumer-discretionary oil-energy