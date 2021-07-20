Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

Hess Midstream LP (HESM - Free Report) : This company that owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.99%, compared with the industry average of 3.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.14%.

 

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP - Free Report) : This company that acquires, manages and owns contracted clean energy projects has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.51%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97%.

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This leading organization of advertising agencies and marketing services companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

 

Urban Edge Properties (UE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.35%, compared with the industry average of 3.21%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.39%.

 

