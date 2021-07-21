We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas with operations principally in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
APA Corporation Price and Consensus
APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote
Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This exploration and production company with extensive operations across Africa, Middle East, Europe and North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Oil Corporation Price and Consensus
Marathon Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote
Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This mining company engaged in the mining of iron ore and pellets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
VALE S.A. Price and Consensus
VALE S.A. price-consensus-chart | VALE S.A. Quote
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM - Free Report) : This alternative asset manager and an investor in real assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc Price and Consensus
Brookfield Asset Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Brookfield Asset Management Inc Quote
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Devon Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.