New Strong Buy Stocks for July 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas with operations principally in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This exploration and production company with extensive operations across Africa, Middle East, Europe and North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This mining company engaged in the mining of iron ore and pellets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM - Free Report) : This alternative asset manager and an investor in real assets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) : This independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


