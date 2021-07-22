Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This international shipping company that is engaged in seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This holding company for BCB Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of high-quality products for home has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


