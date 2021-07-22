We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This international shipping company that is engaged in seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This holding company for BCB Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price and Consensus
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of high-quality products for home has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus
WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote
MYR Group Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
MYR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
MYR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MYR Group, Inc. Quote
Terex Corporation (TEX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Terex Corporation Price and Consensus
Terex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Terex Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.