New Strong Buy Stocks for July 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the exploration, production, refining, retailing and transportation of petroleum and its by-products at home and abroad, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This provider of a variety of digital financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT - Free Report) : This provider of traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.6% over the last 60 days.
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers with multi-year charters has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.