New Strong Buy Stocks for July 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This provider of ocean transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE - Free Report) : This independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.
ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR - Free Report) : This provider of contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.