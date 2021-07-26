Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

Comstock Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comstock Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comstock Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comstock Resources, Inc. Quote

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This provider of ocean transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Resources Connection, Inc. Price and Consensus

Resources Connection, Inc. Price and Consensus

Resources Connection, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE - Free Report) : This independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Earthstone Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Earthstone Energy, Inc. Quote

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR - Free Report) : This provider of contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

ICON PLC Price and Consensus

ICON PLC Price and Consensus

ICON PLC price-consensus-chart | ICON PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) - free report >>

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) - free report >>

ICON PLC (ICLR) - free report >>

Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) - free report >>

Published in

business-services medical oil-energy transportation