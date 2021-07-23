Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This leader in innovative workforce solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

 

ManpowerGroup Inc. Price and Consensus

ManpowerGroup Inc. Price and Consensus

ManpowerGroup Inc. price-consensus-chart | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote

 

ManpowerGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ManpowerGroup Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

ManpowerGroup Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

ManpowerGroup Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | ManpowerGroup Inc. Quote

 

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

 

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

 

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

 

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Sleep Number Corporation Price and Consensus

Sleep Number Corporation Price and Consensus

Sleep Number Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sleep Number Corporation Quote

 

Sleep Number has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Sleep Number Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sleep Number Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sleep Number Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sleep Number Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) - free report >>

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) - free report >>

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) - free report >>

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary retail