In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) - free report >>
Danaos Corporation (DAC) - free report >>
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) - free report >>
Danaos Corporation (DAC) - free report >>
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.6% over the last 60 days.
GasLog Partners LP Price and Consensus
GasLog Partners LP price-consensus-chart | GasLog Partners LP Quote
GasLog Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.29, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
GasLog Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
GasLog Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | GasLog Partners LP Quote
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) : This integrated company operating in exploration, production, refining, retailing and transportation of petroleum and its byproducts has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Quote
Petroleo Brasileiro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.89, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras PE Ratio (TTM)
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras pe-ratio-ttm | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Quote
Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.2% over the last 60 days.
Ally Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Ally Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ally Financial Inc. Quote
Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ally Financial Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Ally Financial Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ally Financial Inc. Quote
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.