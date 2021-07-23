Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.6% over the last 60 days.

 

GasLog Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.29, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) : This integrated company operating in exploration, production, refining, retailing and transportation of petroleum and its byproducts has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Petroleo Brasileiro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.89, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) : This automotive financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Ally Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.

 

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

