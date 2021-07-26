Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20% over the last 60 days.

 

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price and Consensus

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.33, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Trinseo S.A. (TSE - Free Report) : This global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Trinseo S.A. Price and Consensus

Trinseo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.31, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Trinseo S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Comstock Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comstock Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.14, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Comstock Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.81, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Matson, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

