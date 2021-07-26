In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20% over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.33, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Trinseo S.A. (TSE - Free Report) : This global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Trinseo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.31, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) : This independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.7% over the last 60 days.
Comstock Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.14, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.1% over the last 60 days.
Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.81, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
