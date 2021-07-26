We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:
Altus Midstream Company (ALTM - Free Report) : This company that owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.09%, compared with the industry average of 5.70%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.02%.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF - Free Report) : This consumer financial services holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.82%.
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.76%, compared with the industry average of 2.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.46%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.54%.
