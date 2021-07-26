Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

Altus Midstream Company (ALTM - Free Report) : This company that owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.09%, compared with the industry average of 5.70%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.02%.

 

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF - Free Report) : This consumer financial services holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.82%.

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.76%, compared with the industry average of 2.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

 

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.46%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.54%.

 

