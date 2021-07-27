We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) : This owner and operator of general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus
HCA Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCA Healthcare, Inc. Quote
Kohl's Corporation (KSS - Free Report) : This retailer of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Kohls Corporation Price and Consensus
Kohls Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kohls Corporation Quote
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus
Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
AdvanSix Inc. Price and Consensus
AdvanSix Inc. price-consensus-chart | AdvanSix Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.