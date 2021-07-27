Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA - Free Report) : This owner and operator of general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

Kohl's Corporation (KSS - Free Report) : This retailer of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

