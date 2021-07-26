In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) - free report >>
The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) - free report >>
The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:
The Middleby Corporation (MIDD - Free Report) : This provider of a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
The Middleby Corporation Price and Consensus
The Middleby Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Middleby Corporation Quote
Middleby Corp’s shares gained 9.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
The Middleby Corporation Price
The Middleby Corporation price | The Middleby Corporation Quote
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This provider of consulting services to business customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Resources Connection, Inc. Price and Consensus
Resources Connection, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote
Resources Connection’s shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Resources Connection, Inc. Price
Resources Connection, Inc. price | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailerhas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
AutoNation’s shares gained 24.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. Price
AutoNation, Inc. price | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of activewear and lifestyle apparel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delta Apparel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote
Delta Apparel’s shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Delta Apparel, Inc. Price
Delta Apparel, Inc. price | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.