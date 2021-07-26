Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD - Free Report) : This provider of a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Middleby Corp’s shares gained 9.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) : This provider of consulting services to business customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Resources Connection’s shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailerhas a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation’s shares gained 24.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of activewear and lifestyle apparel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Delta Apparel’s shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

