Bull of the Day: Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

Vista Outdoor (VSTO - Free Report) is a Zacks  Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is a name that often comes up when people start talking about gun stocks.  The reality is that there is a lot more to this company than guns.  After a minor pullback, I believe those other divisions can help this stock shoot higher.  Let’s take a deeper look at this stock in this Bull of the Day article.

Description

Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its products consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company's product portfolio include Bushnell, Primos, Bollè, Serengeti, Cèbè, RCBS, Hoppe's, Uncle Mike's, Gold Tip, Weaver and Tasco. Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah.

Earnings History

The first thing I do when I look at stock is look to see if the company is beating the number.  This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market.  A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved.  That is what you want to see.

For VSTO, I see great history of beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.  There are four beats over the last four quarters. 

The average positive earnings surprise over the last fours quarters works out to be 61.6%, which means that they are posting results that are above expectations. 

There was a monster beat three quarters ago (71.8%) and that skewed the average up quite a bit.  Still, the company beats and that helps boost estimates higher and higher.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher.  For VSTO, I see estimates moving higher.

Over the last 60 days, I see several increases.

This quarter has remained at 89 cents.

Next quarter has moved from 86 cents to 91 cents.

The full-year number has increased from $3.38 to $3.53 over the last 60 days.

Next year is at $3.67 and that is up from $2.88 over the same time horizon.

Positive movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation

The valuation for  VSTO is very reasonable.  I see an 11x forward earnings multiple and sales growth in the most recent quarter reaching 40%.  The price to book multiple of 3.1x is right at the level that keeps the value investor interested.  The price to sales multiple of 1x is also pretty low.

Chart

