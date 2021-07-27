Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Camping World has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days.

 

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This transportation and logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.28, compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.81, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


