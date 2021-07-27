In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Camping World has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This transportation and logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.3% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.28, compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34.5% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.81, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
