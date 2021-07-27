Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

Lands' End, Inc. (LE - Free Report) : This multi-channel retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Lands' End’s shares gained 23.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Clearfield’s shares gained 9.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) : This Internet media company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Travelzoo’s shares gained 5.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF - Free Report) : This financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Capital One Financial’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

