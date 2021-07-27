In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:
Lands' End, Inc. (LE - Free Report) : This multi-channel retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Lands' End’s shares gained 23.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.
Clearfield’s shares gained 9.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) : This Internet media company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Travelzoo’s shares gained 5.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Capital One Financial Corporation (COF - Free Report) : This financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
Capital One Financial’s shares gained 4.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.