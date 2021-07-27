Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.

 

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.40%.

 

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI - Free Report) : This state-chartered bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.63%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.17%.

 

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.58%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.64%.

 

