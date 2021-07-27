In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.28%.
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.40%.
United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI - Free Report) : This state-chartered bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.63%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.17%.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.58%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.64%.
