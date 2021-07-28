Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

 

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.77, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Matson, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Matson, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Matson, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Matson, Inc. Quote

 

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

 

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

 

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.07, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

 

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3% over the last 60 days.

 

The Community Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

The Community Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

The Community Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Community Financial Corporation Quote

 

Community Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.58, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

The Community Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The Community Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The Community Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | The Community Financial Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>

Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) - free report >>

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail transportation