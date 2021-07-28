We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:
Fanhua Inc. (FANH - Free Report) : This provider of financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.26%, compared with the industry average of 0.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.40%.
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.70%, compared with the industry average of 2.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.
Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heritage Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.43%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.57%.
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.40%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.30%.
