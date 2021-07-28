Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Fanhua Inc. (FANH - Free Report) : This provider of financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

 

Fanhua Inc. Price and Consensus

Fanhua Inc. Price and Consensus

Fanhua Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fanhua Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.26%, compared with the industry average of 0.78%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.40%.

 

Fanhua Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fanhua Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fanhua Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Fanhua Inc. Quote

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.70%, compared with the industry average of 2.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

 

Mercantile Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

 

Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Heritage Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Heritage Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Heritage Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Heritage Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Heritage Financial Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.43%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.57%.

 

Heritage Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Heritage Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Heritage Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Heritage Financial Corporation Quote

 

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.40%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.30%.

 

Capital Product Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Capital Product Partners L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Capital Product Partners L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) - free report >>

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) - free report >>

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) - free report >>

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) - free report >>

Published in

finance transportation